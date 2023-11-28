Around the House NW
Bald eagle found ‘lethargic’ near Bend rereleased to wild

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEND Ore. (KPTV) – A bald eagle found lethargic and unresponsive in Deschutes County has been rehabilitated, according to an Oregon animal conservation group.

The group Think Wild, Central Oregon’s wildlife hospital, first received word of the sick bald eagle Nov. 3 near the Tumalo Reservoir.

A volunteer rescuer was dispatched to the area and found the eagle perched in a tree with its head and wings drooped.

The bald eagle was admitted to the wildlife hospital, where staff found the bird to be thin and dehydrated. Over a following 10-day quarantine, vets administered daily anti-inflammatories, oral hydration, and provided hand feeding.

Think Wild says within a week the eagle’s “body condition and mentation” had improved and gained 25% of its body weight by the end of quarantine.

On Monday, Think Wild staff rereleased the bald eagle back into the wild at the Tumalo Reservoir.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

