Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The body found floating in the Willamette River has been identified as a missing 15-year-old, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce was first reported missing on the evening of Nov. 6 after Bryce was reported as a runaway in the Mount Tabor neighborhood.

According to PPB, Bryce left her home around 9 a.m. that morning, used her bus pass at a TriMet stop near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 71st Avenue at 2:03 p.m. and short time later, was seen getting off the bus at a stop near the Tilikum Crossing Bridge.

On Monday afternoon, Bryce’s body was found floating in the Willamette River just south of Cathedral Park.

According to PPB, foul play is not suspected.

