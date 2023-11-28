Around the House NW
Dry through Thursday afternoon, rainy through the weekend

Dry through Thursday afternoon
Dry through Thursday afternoon(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another chilly start to the day with lows ranging from the low 20s in the valley to the upper 20s along the central/northern areas of the coast and the Portland metro. Highs today look like they will top out in the mid-40s, colder than yesterday. The next few days will be equally chilly, in the mid to upper 40s. On Saturday, highs will be back in the low 50s and warm to the upper 50s starting next week. Lows will stay in the 30s through Friday, then warm to the low 50s by Monday.

It will continue to be dry through Thursday afternoon. Once the rain starts Thursday, it will continue through the start of next week, with a few inches possible. Friday and Sunday will be the wettest days on our extended forecast. They will also have a decent south wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

