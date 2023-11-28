Families of 5 women found dead in Portland offering a reward; Joanna Speaks’ case moves to PPB detectives

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time during the holidays the families of the five women who were found dead this year around the Portland Metro Area will have an empty seat at the dinner table.

Melissa Smith, mother of Kristin Smith, said Thanksgiving week was the one-year anniversary of the last time she saw her daughter alive.

“I remember that day. I had no idea that would be the last day I would ever hug my daughter, that I would ever feed her and hold her and hear I love you,” Smith said. “So it’s very difficult.”

Ariel Hamby, step-sister of Joanna Speaks, said her family has avoided thinking about the holidays because she knows it’s going to be hard this year with Joanna.

“Her two boys are with me and I want to make her proud,” Hamby said. “I want her to look down on them and know they’re the best little versions of themselves as they can be.”

As the investigation continues, there are signs it’s moving forward. Portland Police also confirmed with FOX 12 that Joanna’s case was transferred from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to PPB detectives.

A spokesperson for the bureau said the investigation has led law enforcement officials to believe her death happened in Portland and not Southwest Washington where her body was found.

Joanna is the only woman out of the five who has not been connected to the person of interest.

Hamby said the Portland Police detective looking into Joanna’s case is the same one investigating Kristin’s death.

“I feel like it makes sense and it may be saying something without saying something,” Hamby said. “I can only be hopeful.”

When it comes to the person of interest, both Hamby and Smith said their detectives have not confirmed or denied he’s a suspect. They understand law enforcement can’t release a lot of details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We want to see things play out to where people are either proven innocent or proven guilty,” Hamby said. “Since we haven’t had any of the evidence given to us or relayed to us anyway, we can’t really come up with our own judgment on what we think.”

To help their detectives find information that could lead to someone being charged and convicted, the families are offering a $5,000 reward. The money was donated by a local Portland YouTuber. The families also set up an anonymous tip line where anyone can email or call with information.

“We know there are so many people out there in Portland,” Smith said. “Mainly in the Portland Metro area that is aware of this situation, that is aware of what is going on here and nobody is talking.”

As the families wait to find answers, they will be celebrating the holidays the best they can without their loved ones.

“We’re really going to focus on family together and what that means, blood or marriage or anything doesn’t always mean family,” Hamby said.

“Everybody is grieving,” Smith “But for me personally, I’m going to set something up in memory of Kristin at our family dinner table. She will be there with us.”

The families have also set up a Facebook page where they have the tip line phone number and email. They also post any updates to the investigation and community outreach. You can access the Facebook page by clicking here.

