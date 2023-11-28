Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase

Latest News

Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from the debris of a landslide in...
11-year-old girl confirmed as 4th victim of Alaska landslide
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.
Kitten with leg deformity seeks special forever home
The attorney says one of his next steps is to request to move Chauvin to a different facility...
Attorney for Derek Chauvin speaks after stabbing in Arizona prison