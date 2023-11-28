Around the House NW
Man injured in Gresham hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Police searching for hit-and-run suspect and vehicle
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 72-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run on Gresham on Friday. Gresham police are searching for the suspect and car.

Around 6 p.m., Officers were called to a collision involving a car and pedestrian at southeast stark street and 192 avenue. Witnesses reported that the car fled northbound on 192 avenue at a high speed.

Officers and medical responders helped the victim, who had been thrown nearly 70 feet from the impact of the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

See Also: Families of 5 women found dead in Portland offering a reward; Joanna Speaks’ case moves to PPB detectives

Responding officers searched for the suspect vehicle but were not successful.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is asking for the publics help in finding the suspect and car. The car was described by witnesses as a white/silver/gold SUV that should have front end damage as a result of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras that record vehicular traffic in the area to check for this SUV travelling westbound on southeast stark street in the right lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719. Gresham Police Department partners with Crimestoppers of Oregon and those with information can submit information anonymously through their website at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or by downloading the mobile app.

