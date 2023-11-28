Man sentenced to prison for biased attack during Portland Naked Bike Ride

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man charged with a biased crime during the Portland Naked Bike Ride has been sentenced to three years in prison.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Earl Houchins, 40, was a bystander to the annual event in June while riders were passing by Northwest 19th Avenue and Flanders Street.

Officials say when the bikers passed by Houchins he picked up a three-foot-long metal pipe, moved towards the cyclist while shouting a homophobic slur and then struck two across the back with the pipe.

The Multnomah County D.A. says neither cyclist was seriously injured.

Houchins was taken into custody and charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and bias crime. He pled guilty as part of a plea deal to one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Bias Crime in the First Degree.

He was sentenced to 36 months in prison which he has already started serving out at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

