Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man sentenced to prison for biased attack during Portland Naked Bike Ride

Philly Naked Bike Ride
Philly Naked Bike Ride
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man charged with a biased crime during the Portland Naked Bike Ride has been sentenced to three years in prison.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Earl Houchins, 40, was a bystander to the annual event in June while riders were passing by Northwest 19th Avenue and Flanders Street.

SEE ALSO: PF&R responds to 3 fires in 30 minutes

Officials say when the bikers passed by Houchins he picked up a three-foot-long metal pipe, moved towards the cyclist while shouting a homophobic slur and then struck two across the back with the pipe.

The Multnomah County D.A. says neither cyclist was seriously injured.

Houchins was taken into custody and charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and bias crime. He pled guilty as part of a plea deal to one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Bias Crime in the First Degree.

He was sentenced to 36 months in prison which he has already started serving out at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase

Latest News

On the Go at the The Makers Fair Holiday Market.
The Makers Fair Holiday Market in Portland
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple fires in 30 minutes on Monday evening.
PF&R responds to 3 fires in 30 minutes
A fifth grader from Portland has been selected Oregon’s Kid Governor for 2024.
Portland fifth grader named 2024 Oregon Kid Governor
FILE.
Bald eagle found ‘lethargic’ near Bend rereleased to wild