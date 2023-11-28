Officers, man involved in deadly Salem shooting identified

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The officers and man involved in a shooting that left one man dead were identified on Monday.

The Keizer Police department is investigating the deadly shooting that happened on Friday between a man and officers of several agencies.

Shortly before 11 a.m., callers reported a man thrashing and throwing items around a neighborhood while holding two pistols. A caller then reported hearing a gunshot and saw the man holding a gun to his head while kneeling on the ground. The caller said the man was last seen walking on Arabian Avenue, where more gunshots were heard.

Additional callers reported that the man had pointed a gun at them, including a woman who said the man fired at her car. All of the callers were able to safely leave the area and were not injured.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Salem Police Department and troopers from the Oregon State Police responded to the calls. The man was found on Arabian avenue southeast.

Officers began to negotiate with the man to surrender. After a brief conversation, the man pointed one of his pistols at the officers who then fired their weapons, the Keizer Police Department said.

According to the Keizer Police Department, officers then immediately provided life-saving measures, but due to the extent of the mans injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 9mm guns were at his side.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Justin Jordan from Salem. His family was notified and support services were offered through the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

The officers who fired their guns at the man have been identified as Marion County Deputy Caleb Mott, Salem Police Officer John Parmer and Trooper Andrew Tuttle. They have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Senate Bill 111.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

