Parents worry over academic loss, delayed winter break as Portland teachers strike ends

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After almost a month, around 40,000 students in Oregon’s largest school district returned to the classroom on Monday morning.

The Portland Association of Teachers started its first-ever strike on November 1, and teachers have reached a tentative agreement with Portland Public Schools, which says the new contract will cost them $175 million over the next three years.

The district announced 11 dates they will use as make-up classroom days in order to reach the state-mandated classroom hours for the year:

December 18

December 19

December 20

December 21

December 22

January 26

February 19

April 8

June 12

June 13

June 14

Parents we spoke with said they were waiting on pins and needles for every communication from the district over the past few days.

“My boys and I were at the Moda Center watching the Trans-Siberian Orchestra when I got a text message,” said dad Shane Kennedy. “And I checked it and I showed it to my son Ian, who’s in fourth grade, right next to me, and his eyes lit up.”

“I was standing in my living room, and the email came through at like 4:12 and I think at 4:14 I checked,” said mom Stephanie Needham. “And I sent a text to my sister and my mom and I was like ‘it’s over!!’”

Kennedy sent his 4th grader and 6th grader to stay with his mom in Arizona for much of the strike, but he is worried now about the academic setbacks they may face when returning to school. ”There’s probably a bit of a setback, I think being out of school for almost four weeks, they’re going to be like almost starting over after summer break,” he said.

Needham said the transition back into the classroom would likely be a challenge, but she would rather have winter break cut in half to make up for lost class time than tacking all of the days onto the end of the year.

“I don’t want my kids in school at the end of the year in June because we usually have summer plans, and the weather is nice and they’re stuck in school,” Needham said. “So I guess it’s better now for me and for our family than in June.”

Despite concerns, parents who spoke with Fox 12 were just relieved to put the strike behind them.

”Two sets of adults that can’t come together and make a decision faster than this, and for how long it’s been going on, blew my mind. It’s kind of embarrassing,” Needham said.

“I was not happy during the strike but now I’m just happy it’s done and we’re going to move forward,” Kennedy said.

PAT members are scheduled to vote to ratify the tentative agreement tomorrow, and the PPS school board is also set for an approval vote of their own.

