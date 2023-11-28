Around the House NW
Portland police searching for missing, endangered woman

Wilma Acosta, 28, missing from Portland
Wilma Acosta, 28, missing from Portland(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the publics help in finding a missing woman they believe to be in danger.

Wilma Acosta, 28, was last seen leaving a bar near the corner of northwest Couch Street and northwest 3 avenue early Sunday morning. Her cell phone was tracked to the Japanese American Historical Plaza on the west end of the Willamette River, but Acosta was not found in the area.

See Also: Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River

She has reportedly had suicidal ideations in the past and has a history of depression.

Acosta is a Latina, 5′5 to 5′6 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black lace shirt, black coat and black boots. Acosta has several tattoos on her body and three piercings on her bottom lip.

Anyone who sees Acosta is urged to contact PPB’s Missing Persons Unit at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-306375.

