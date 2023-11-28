Professional chimney sweeper: Fires are preventable with proper cleaning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wood stove fires can be preventable if your chimney is cleaned properly.

Todd Lemense of Five Star Chimney Repair said you have to maintain your fireplace throughout the year and getting it professionally cleaned is recommended annually.

“We have cameras that we can run up there and can see any dangers,” Lemense said.

Although there are things to look for that may be cause for concern. Lemense said to look for moisture on the floor or a leak through the ceiling.

“The number one reason why woodstoves start fires is they’re either poorly installed, a lot of times they’ve had erosion from years of rain. Moisture gets in from the top and they don’t get it cleaned regularly,” Lemense said. “The pipes become loose and it’s not tight anymore just from settling from age.”

Wood stoves can be even more dangerous if not installed properly. Inspections can cost $100-$300 but some companies do it for free.

“When you go into attics of mobile homes or even the houses, there’s insulation and there’s wood and it’s a lot of things that are flammable.”

Five Star Chimney Repair suggests bar-b-que as a way to generate heat as it can create carbon monoxide.

“Unless their kids are coughing or they’re getting sick or get headaches they think it’s okay, it’s not. You have to test and make sure there’s not those toxins in the air.”

