Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions.

The case centers around a man from Georgia who was convicted and acquitted of different homicide and assault charges and whether he can be prosecuted again. Damian McElrath was prosecuted in Georgia for killing of his adoptive mother 11 years ago. The jury found McElrath not guilty by reason of insanity on the equivalent of a first-degree murder charge, but also guilty but sane of two lesser charges.

Georgia’s Supreme Court said a person cannot be declared insane and sane for committing the same act, threw out the verdicts and said McElrath could be re-tried on all charges.

Richard Simpson, who represents McElrath, says his client cannot be tried for the most serious charge due to double jeopardy laws.

“If a jury, in a court with jurisdiction, returns a verdict of acquittal, that that verdict is final. The defendant may not be subjected to a second prosecution ever. No questions. End of discussion,” said Simpson.

Georgia’s Solicitor General Stephen Petrany argued what the jury decided was against state law because its determinations were at odds with one another.

“These incoherent, contradictory statements do not constitute a verdict in the first place. They don’t resolve the factual inquiry,” said Petrany.

Several justices were uncomfortable at the thought of reversing a jury’s acquittal. Groans spread in the court room as Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned why the Supreme Court was being asked to do so now.

“Now shouldn’t that tell us something,” questioned Gorsuch. “That 230 years in this country’s history, we have respected acquittals without looking into their substance and without looking into how they fit with other counts and said the jury is a check on judges. It’s a check on prosecutors. It’s a check on overreach. It’s part of our democratic system. And we do not ever talk about whether they make sense to us.”

McElrath’s attorney said he fears a loss for his client could lead to a life sentence and an opening for states to appeal criminal acquittals.

The Court will issue its ruling next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase

Latest News

Philly Naked Bike Ride
Man sentenced to prison for biased attack during Portland Naked Bike Ride
On the Go at the The Makers Fair Holiday Market.
The Makers Fair Holiday Market in Portland
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple fires in 30 minutes on Monday evening.
PF&R responds to 3 fires in 30 minutes
A fifth grader from Portland has been selected Oregon’s Kid Governor for 2024.
Portland fifth grader named 2024 Oregon Kid Governor
FILE.
Bald eagle found ‘lethargic’ near Bend rereleased to wild