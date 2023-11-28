Two more dry days, east wind dying down later

Good morning! It’s another chilly & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. That pesky east wind is still cranking through the west end of the Gorge & the east side of the metro area. Those spots are well above freezing. More wind-sheltered areas have dropped into the low 30s and 20s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in those cities heading into sunrise. Expect another sunny day with high thin clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 40s.

The east wind will gradually wind down between this afternoon & tonight, allowing for more widespread fog to form in the interior lowlands. Wednesday morning will be pretty cold with freezing fog possible. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs should still manage to reach the mid to upper 40s.

Active weather will return to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday. We’ll see an uptick in showers during the morning, followed by a shot of rain during the afternoon. The snow level could start off near 2,000 feet with a wintry mix in our local hills. Eventually, the snow level should rise to about 3,000-3,500 feet. Conditions should dry out briefly Thursday night and early Friday. A stronger front will move in Friday with more widespread rain by mid to late morning. Friday will turn out to be a pretty wet & breezy day.

Snow levels will continue to rise this weekend as a more mild (but very wet) system moves in. Expect to deal with showery weather Saturday, and a downright soaker on Sunday. At times, wind gusts could exceed 30 mph in our western valleys. Between Sunday & Monday, our snow level could be rise as high as 7,000-8,000 feet. Before that happens though, 1.5-2+ feet of snow should accumulate near & above the Cascade Passes. This will also include our local ski resorts.

Enjoy the next couple of days of dry weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.