Washington County Jail at significantly reduced capacity due to staffing shortage

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local sheriff’s office said it’s facing a critical challenge in staffing its jail.

Now they’re looking to the community to recruit more members to serve.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in recent years, the number of applicants has not kept up with the pace of retirements and departures.

See Also: Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge

“It’s just been a challenging time in our sector in public safety,” Pat Garrett, Washington County Sheriff, said.

Garrett said it’s been a couple of years since the jail was staffed at or near full capacity.

“In July of 2021, we had one vacancy in our jail, so essentially fully staffed and very similarly in patrol,” Garrett said.

Now, the jail division currently has 41 open deputy positions. This staffing shortage has caused a reduction in the Washington County Jail capacity by more than 30% -- going from 572 beds to 388 beds.

The sheriff said this directly impacts community safety.

“Our jail, even when it was fully staffed and at full capacity. We were still having to do some overcrowding releases,” Garrett said. “So, having a 34% reduction in our jail capacity does make our over-crowding releases worse.”

He said WCSO has had to make necessary adjustments for those involved in certain non-violent misdemeanor crimes -- instead of being arrested, then booked in jail, some people receive a citation to appear in court. Garrett said this temporary measure isn’t a solution that will ensure public safety long term.

So, the sheriff’s office is ramping up recruiting efforts.

“In October of last year, we saw 40 applicants to work with us here at the sheriff’s office. We’ve bolstered our recruiting efforts in just this year, this month, that number has more than doubled to 95,” Garrett said.

They’re asking people who have a desire to serve the community -- to consider joining the team.

See Also: Families of 5 women found dead in Portland offering a reward; Joanna Speaks’ case moves to PPB detectives

“We have a great team here and we value wellness, flexibility. Our team members want folks in our community to join us, so we can just best serve our community,” Garrett said.

The sheriff said they have vacancies for both uniform and non-uniform positions.

If you’d like to learn more about how to apply, please visit JOINWCSO.COM

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.