19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with the homicide that occurred Monday on NW Russell Creek Road in rural Yamhill.

Brendan Dante Waco, 19, from Cornelius, was arrested for murder in the second degree and is in the Yamhill County Jail without bail, according to a release from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Police confirmed that the victim was a 16-year-old from Polk County. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds with one being fatal. The identity of the victim is not being released to the public in order to preserve viable leads and due to the age of the victim.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and additional arrests are expected to be made.

From information obtained early in the investigation, a law enforcement bulletin was sent out area-wide on Monday with a description and surveillance image of a vehicle connected to subjects involved in the homicide.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1 a.m., a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Cornelius that matched the description sent out in the bulletin

A search warrant was served at about 6 a.m. and the vehicle, a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, was seized and taken to the sheriff’s office for evidence processing.

Additional video surveillance was recovered which led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Cornelius.

The warrant was executed at about 8 p.m. at a residence in the area of 28th and Holladay Streets.

Items of evidence related to the case were recovered, and the one arrest was made.

