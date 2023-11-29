Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Amtrak adds 2 round trips between Seattle, Portland to daily schedule

FILE
FILE(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak Cascades will add two additional round-trip trains running between Seattle and Portland each day, starting in December, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Beginning Dec. 11, a total of 12 trains will run every day between the two most popular cities on the north-south Amtrak route.

With the new schedule, the first trains will depart from Portland at 6:45 a.m. and from Seattle at 5:52 a.m. The last trains each day will leave at 7:25 p.m. from Portland and 7:50 p.m. from Seattle.

Station stops between the two cities include Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver, Washington. Other routes serve stations south of Portland into Oregon and north of Seattle into Canada.

SEE ALSO: Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives

Other schedule changes on Dec. 11 will include a later northbound departure time from Eugene in the morning, allowing the train to run all the way to Seattle. Trains running in both directions between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, will also have later morning departure times. Afternoon trains will leave earlier in both directions between Canada and Portland.

Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division, said many of the Amtrak Cascades trains sell out.

“So the addition of these two trains between Portland and Seattle has long been awaited by our customers,” Biggs said.

Kris Strickler, ODOT director, said the new schedule will make it even easier to ride the train between Pacific Northwest cities.

“Taking the train is a more environmentally friendly way to travel than flying or driving, and reducing carbon emissions is one of ODOT’s top priorities,” Strickler said.

SEE ALSO: Oregon governor requests $19M to help ODOT this winter

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell said the additional trains will increase capacity for riders traveling between the two busiest stops on Amtrak Cascades.

“These cities along the I-5 corridor are interconnected, and growing fast – together, Portland and Seattle added nearly a million residents and 700,000 new jobs over the last decade,” Cantwell said.

Tickets for the new trains will be available to purchase starting Friday on the Amtrak website.

Visit the Amtrak website for more details and the updated schedule

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Latest News

Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland.
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland
Eric Bankhead, 33.
Man found dead in Cully neighborhood home identified by police
A man has been arrested in connection with the homicide that occurred Monday on NW Russell...
19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill
Thumbnail
Gov. Kotek establishes AI Advisory Council