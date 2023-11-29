Amtrak adds 2 round trips between Seattle, Portland to daily schedule

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak Cascades will add two additional round-trip trains running between Seattle and Portland each day, starting in December, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Beginning Dec. 11, a total of 12 trains will run every day between the two most popular cities on the north-south Amtrak route.

With the new schedule, the first trains will depart from Portland at 6:45 a.m. and from Seattle at 5:52 a.m. The last trains each day will leave at 7:25 p.m. from Portland and 7:50 p.m. from Seattle.

Station stops between the two cities include Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver, Washington. Other routes serve stations south of Portland into Oregon and north of Seattle into Canada.

Other schedule changes on Dec. 11 will include a later northbound departure time from Eugene in the morning, allowing the train to run all the way to Seattle. Trains running in both directions between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, will also have later morning departure times. Afternoon trains will leave earlier in both directions between Canada and Portland.

Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division, said many of the Amtrak Cascades trains sell out.

“So the addition of these two trains between Portland and Seattle has long been awaited by our customers,” Biggs said.

Kris Strickler, ODOT director, said the new schedule will make it even easier to ride the train between Pacific Northwest cities.

“Taking the train is a more environmentally friendly way to travel than flying or driving, and reducing carbon emissions is one of ODOT’s top priorities,” Strickler said.

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell said the additional trains will increase capacity for riders traveling between the two busiest stops on Amtrak Cascades.

“These cities along the I-5 corridor are interconnected, and growing fast – together, Portland and Seattle added nearly a million residents and 700,000 new jobs over the last decade,” Cantwell said.

Tickets for the new trains will be available to purchase starting Friday on the Amtrak website.

