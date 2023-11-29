Beavers announce new head coach Trent Bray

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State announced the new Beavers head coach to be Trent Bray, former Defensive Coordinator.

The announcement follows the abrupt departure of former head coach Jonathan Smith, who moved to Michigan State.

Bray began as a linebacker for the Beavers and ranked 6th on the schools list with 337 career tackles. When he began as a coach, Bray was an OSU graduate assistant in 2012, then linebackers coach in the 2013-2014 season under Mike Riley.

He returned to OSU in 2018 to serve as Smith’s inside linebackers coach. In 2021, he moved to defensive coordinator beginning late in the 2021 season when he replaced Tim Tibesar. Following his interim placement, he was promoted to full time.

He has also coached for Nebraska and Arizona State. His father, Craig, was an Oregon State defensive coordinator.

