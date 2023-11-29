Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Beavers announce new head coach Trent Bray

Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State announced the new Beavers head coach to be Trent Bray, former Defensive Coordinator.

The announcement follows the abrupt departure of former head coach Jonathan Smith, who moved to Michigan State.

Bray began as a linebacker for the Beavers and ranked 6th on the schools list with 337 career tackles. When he began as a coach, Bray was an OSU graduate assistant in 2012, then linebackers coach in the 2013-2014 season under Mike Riley.

He returned to OSU in 2018 to serve as Smith’s inside linebackers coach. In 2021, he moved to defensive coordinator beginning late in the 2021 season when he replaced Tim Tibesar. Following his interim placement, he was promoted to full time.

He has also coached for Nebraska and Arizona State. His father, Craig, was an Oregon State defensive coordinator.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington
police vehicle
Officers, man involved in deadly Salem shooting identified

Latest News

Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified
PPB addresses high amount of traffic deaths
Portland police address an alarming number of traffic deaths
After an uptick in recent deadly crashes in Portland, police are asking the community to slow...
Portland police addresses an alarming number of traffic deaths
DoveLewis shares respiratory symptoms in dogs to look out for
DoveLewis shares respiratory symptoms in dogs to look out for