Cold morning with patchy frost, then partly cloudy afternoon

We are off to another cold start on this Wednesday morning, most of the metro is waking to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. You may have to scrape your windshield this morning. Today will be our last dry day for at least a week with partly cloudy skies and a high of 47. Tomorrow brings clouds and just a few light showers at times, high 45. Friday the rain gets heavier and steadier and it gets a bit breezy with a high of 48. Saturday settles back to occasional showers, high 50. An atmospheric river is headed our way on Sunday with rain, gusty winds and milder temperatures warming to the mid 50s. Monday looks pretty nice with a dry start and rain returning in the afternoon and we will warm to 58 degrees. Showers on Tuesday with a very warm afternoon heating up to 60 degrees!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.