DoveLewis shares respiratory symptoms in dogs to look out for

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new respiratory illness in dogs has local vets reporting it to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

" I was like, ‘oh no! Is this actually legitimate?’ and I did a little more research turns out, it was,” dog owner, Evita Garza, said.

Garza first learned about the new respiratory illness in dogs on TikTok, but when she read more about it she decided to start taking proper precautions to keep her dog safe.

“I’m trying to keep her away from places with a lot of dogs, so like the dog park. She doesn’t really like the dog park to begin with but keeping her away from that,” Garza said. “She has a lot of hair, so she has to get regularly groomed. So, keeping her away from the groomers. I had my sister shave her, she’s not a professional, but I had her shave her a few days ago.”

Dr. Christin Gooding is a veterinarian at DoveLewis and said they had a spike in cases over the summer when they saw these symptoms; “We would like our owners to be aware of is really any dog that’s experiencing coughing episodes, sneezing, ocular or nose discharge, lethargy, so they’re not feeling themselves, feeling kind of punky, said Gooding. “If they’re having any respiratory difficulty, that would warrant an emergency visit for sure.”

Thankfully there’s been a downward trend in cases recently but she said they’ve been sending samples to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The agency said symptoms of the illness are prolonged and patients were minimally responding to antibiotics, if at all.

The ODA sent FOX 12 the latest information they have:

The cases reported to ODA appear to primarily fall within three general clinical syndromes:

Chronic mild-moderate tracheobronchitis with a prolonged duration (6-8 weeks or longer) that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics

Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24-36 hours.

Based on the epidemiology of the cases reported at this point, the cases appear to share a viral etiology, but common respiratory diagnostic testing has been largely negative. A handful of cases do test positive for M. cynos, but that agent is not believed to be the underlying causative agent.

Dr. Gooding said there is no need for owners to panic but it’s important to get your dog vaccinated for other respiratory illnesses and be vigilant by avoiding things like communal water bowls, among other high-risk situations.

“Sometimes try and avoid these high populations areas where there’s a lot of gathering of animals if there’s an outbreak that’s been known. So sometimes contacting your groomer or your kennel or your doggy daycare prior too can be really helpful to avoid those high-risk areas only when there’s an outbreak,” she said.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture said they’re actively working with reporting veterinarians, specialists at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, and the USDA to figure out the cause behind these cases.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.