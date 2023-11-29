Around the House NW
‘Go See a Play’ campaign draws Portlanders back to the theater post-pandemic

During the pandemic, stages were empty and seats left unfilled in Portland’s live theater scene.
By Karli Olson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During the pandemic, stages were empty and seats left unfilled in Portland’s live theater scene.

As the struggle to regain crowds continues, local theaters decided to band together to deliver a message that would help them all spelled out in big, bold letters on eye-catching billboards across town.

The 15 starry-eyed images in various colors proclaim ‘Go See a Play’, directing onlookers to https://pdxtheatre.org/.

The billboards, funded by the Oregon Community Foundation, were the brainchild of Katie Watkins with Portland Centre Stage, Leslie Crandell Dawes with Artists Repertory Theatre, Eboni Lovell with Profile Theatre, and Ela Roman with Portland Playhouse.

“It came about in a conversation, like wouldn’t it be neat if we started working collaboratively together rather than competitively?” Crandell Dawes told Fox 12 Oregon on Tuesday.

All four women witnessed the impact the pandemic had on their own theaters, as well as others across the region.

“A lot of industries had a really hard time coming back after the pandemic, but we were just finding that theater was one of the ones that was taking a longer time,” Lovell said.

“There was the comfort of being at home on the couch and streaming, and I think it’s easy to forget how magical live theater can be,” Roman added.

More than 30 theatres across the region are represented on the website, displaying all of the shows that are on at the moment. Those currently include Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ at Lakewood Theatre Company, ‘Liberace & Liza Holiday at the Mansion’ at Portland Center Stage, ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Portland Playhouse, and many more.

But the campaign is not just about attendance, as some theaters have been hit hard by a lack of state funding for the arts. That includes Artists Repertory Theatre, which had to cancel its winter season, but managers hope to re-open for a spring show once construction is finished on their building.

“We’re going to turn these beautiful billboard artworks into postcards, we’re going to just inundate folks in Salem,” Watkins said. “With the message to continue supporting theater on a local, state, and federal level.”

The group hopes the billboards will remind people that what’s onstage can often be more moving and magical than what’s on a screen.

“I think the pandemic taught us we’ve forgotten how to be in community, and we’re just trying to remind people that you can be in community again, it’s safe,” Crandell Dawes said.

“I think there can be this misconception that theater can be a stuffy place, and it couldn’t be further from the truth. Theater is for the people, it’s by the people and it’s a uniquely Portland thing,” Roman added.

Visitors can also receive a discount if they purchase tickets through pdxtheatre.org.

