Gov. Kotek establishes AI Advisory Council

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has established a new advisory council specifically for artificial intelligence.

According to the office of the governor, the council will develop recommendations for its utilization across state government.

“Artificial intelligence is an important new frontier, bringing the potential for substantial benefits to our society, as well as risks we must prepare for,” Governor Kotek said in a release Wednesday. “This rapidly developing technological landscape leads to questions that we must take head on, including concerns regarding ethics, privacy, equity, security, and social change.”

In addition to working to utilize AI, the council will also be putting an effort into mitigating risk and addressing privacy and ethics concerns.

The council will be made up of no more than 15 members who are required to have “a commitment to data ethics and data equity.”

According to the officer of the governor, the council will turn in a recommended action plan framework no later than six months from the date of its first meeting and a final recommended action plan no later than 12 months from its first convening.

