Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows fiery charter bus crash that killed 6 people, injured 20

The crash involved a charter bus full of Tusky Valley High School marching band members. Three students were killed.
By Dan DeRoos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared body camera video and released its preliminary report into the five-vehicle crash that killed six and injured 20 in Licking County, Ohio, on Nov. 14, WOIO reports.

The crash involved a charter bus full of Tusky Valley High School marching band members. Three students were killed.

According to the report, the vehicles involved were identified as Units 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Unit 1 was a tractor-trailer in the back of the line of cars. Unit 2 was an SUV with a teacher and two band volunteers in front of the tractor-trailer. Unit 3 was the charter bus with the band in front of the SUV. Unit 4 was another SUV in front of the charter bus and Unit 5 was another tractor-trailer in front.

The report said a chain reaction incident happened when Units 2, 3, 4 and 5 were slowing for an accident scene.

Unit 1, a tractor-trailer owned by Mid State Systems Inc., collided with Unit 2 and then collided with Unit 3, the charter bus. After “overriding” the SUV, the tractor-trailer hit the back of the charter bus, which then hit Unit 4 in front of it, causing it to spin out of the way. The charter bus then hit Unit 5, the tractor-trailer in the lead.

Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the term “overriding” means the tractor-trailer ran over and was sitting on top of the SUV when first responders arrived.

According to the report, the tractor-trailer in the back of the line was “following too close,” which contributed to the start of the chain-reaction wreck.

No other vehicle was given any designation when it came to a contributing factor.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap
FILE - This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from a remote...
Wolverines threatened with extinction as climate change melts their snowy mountain refuges, US says
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA,...
Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs
ODOT snowplow
Oregon governor requests $19M to help ODOT this winter