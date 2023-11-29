Around the House NW
Man found dead in Cully neighborhood home identified by police

Eric Bankhead, 33.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man killed in a Cully neighborhood shooting last week.

Officers responded Nov. 21 just before 10 p.m., to a shooting at a home in the 4700 block of Northeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Eric Bankhead, 33, of Portland, dead.

Police say the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers were called and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with details about the shooting to contact Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Please reference case number 23-302936.

