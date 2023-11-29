Non-profit teams up with PPB to connect students of color with officers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Talk-A-Mile, a non- profit organization, is teaming up with Portland Police Bureau to connect with students of color in the community. The goal is to create empathy and understanding with one another and create a safer environment.

In its fifth event, 26 PPB trainees and 26 students from Central Catholic High School had an opportunity to have a conversation while walking a mile at Laurelhurst Park.

“For a new officers, this is an opportunity and both practice their ability to communicate themselves,” said Brody Sargent, PPB. “Often when people interact with officers, they’re interacting with a uniform, with a gun and that kind of can create some barriers. This is an opportunity for two people dressed in plain clothes to just talk to each other as human beings. And talk about some of the big issues that are going on in law-enforcement.”

“People just are able to open up more when they’re honestly not facing each other in person. When they’re side-by-side, it just allows them to speak more naturally and I feel like it’s not me versus you,” said Erika Fogarty, Co-Founder of Talk-A-Mile.

Senior Akylah McNack is in her third event and said the first lap is meant to break the ice and introduce yourself. Then, each pair is given conversation prompts.

“It changes, the narrative of how we see police officers, how we see really anybody who is in charge,” McNack said. “I would say it blocks the stigmas that we have against each other.”

Talk-A-Mile organizers say 97% of past participants say they feel seen and heard following the event.

“Being able to really feel comfortable when were approached by a police, or even when we approach a police, to feel comfortable enough to just be ourselves,” McNack said. “That was probably the biggest thing for me is not to fear for my life, or even think that they’re judging me in some type of way, I just being able to be myself.”

