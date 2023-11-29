Around the House NW
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) –The Portland Police Bureau says a robbery in progress was stopped thanks to quick thinking by an on-duty officer.

According to the PPB, North Precinct officers was dispatched Nov. 17 shortly before 1 a.m. following a robbery at a convenience store in the 6500 block of North Greeley Avenue.

Workers told police the robber implied he had a gun before leaving with an unspecified amount of cash.

Despite a search, officers were unable to find the suspect.

Another officer in the North Precinct, suspecting the suspect may attempt another robbery, waited by a convenience store at North Killingsworth Street and North Greeley Avenue.

About an hour after the first robbery, PPB says the officer saw the suspect entering the store. After calling backup, the suspect, identified as Kirmarji T. Trent-Grant, 24, of Portland, was taken into custody inside the store.

Grant was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury for Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (4 counts), Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm (4 counts), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (Portland City Code).

Police believe there may be additional crimes. Anyone with more information is asked to e-mail Detective Matt Brown at Matthew.Brown@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-298803.

