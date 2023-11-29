Oregon governor requests $19M to help ODOT this winter

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek is asking for millions of dollars to make sure Oregon Department of Transportation services aren’t cut back this winter.

Gov. Kotek has asked the Legislature for $19 million. It comes after ODOT warned that roads could be less safe this winter as it scales back services because it’s short on cash.

ODOT says it’s making less money on the state’s gas tax, which they claim is because more people are switching to fuel-efficient or fully electric cars.

While that’s good for the environment, ODOT says they have less cash at hand. They also say that there are budget issues because the price of sand, salt and deicer have increased.

The governor says that this is something lawmakers need to address in the 2025 Legislative session but something has to happen faster.

“We really have to look at the 2025 session where there will be a larger transportation funding conversation but in the meantime, we have to make sure that we can do what we can to make sure our roads are safe,” Gov. Kotek said.

ODOT says crews are still going to prioritize routes like I-5, I-205 and I-84 this winter, but they warn drivers should be extra cautious when there’s snow or ice on the roads.

The impacts of ODOT’s budget issues also go beyond just the roads themselves. ODOT says they won’t have as much money for graffiti cleanup or re-striping projects.

