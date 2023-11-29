Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Oregon governor requests $19M to help ODOT this winter

Governor Tina Kotek is asking for millions of dollars to make sure Oregon Department of Transportation services aren’t cut back this winter.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek is asking for millions of dollars to make sure Oregon Department of Transportation services aren’t cut back this winter.

Gov. Kotek has asked the Legislature for $19 million. It comes after ODOT warned that roads could be less safe this winter as it scales back services because it’s short on cash.

ODOT says it’s making less money on the state’s gas tax, which they claim is because more people are switching to fuel-efficient or fully electric cars.

RELATED: ODOT says highways ‘may not be safe’ this winter due to budget cut

While that’s good for the environment, ODOT says they have less cash at hand. They also say that there are budget issues because the price of sand, salt and deicer have increased.

The governor says that this is something lawmakers need to address in the 2025 Legislative session but something has to happen faster.

“We really have to look at the 2025 session where there will be a larger transportation funding conversation but in the meantime, we have to make sure that we can do what we can to make sure our roads are safe,” Gov. Kotek said.

ODOT says crews are still going to prioritize routes like I-5, I-205 and I-84 this winter, but they warn drivers should be extra cautious when there’s snow or ice on the roads.

SEE ALSO: Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives

The impacts of ODOT’s budget issues also go beyond just the roads themselves. ODOT says they won’t have as much money for graffiti cleanup or re-striping projects.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Latest News

Governor Tina Kotek is asking for millions of dollars to make sure Oregon Department of...
Oregon governor requests $19M to help ODOT this winter
Jewish community holds solidarity gathering
Portland Jewish community holds solidarity gathering for released hostages
A temporary truce in the middle east has led to the release of hostages being held by Hamas....
Portland Jewish community holds solidarity gathering for released hostages
Board approves PAT contract
PPS board unanimously votes to approve contract agreement with PAT