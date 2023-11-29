PAT votes to ratify contract after 15-day strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) members voted to ratify their contract with 95% support.

On Tuesday evening, educators voted at school sites and votes were counted at the PAT office. The contract ratification by PAT members is the key step for PAT after reaching a tentative agreement on Sunday, the PAT stated.

Educators and students returned to schools on Monday, ending the 15-day strike. The Portland Public Schools school board will vote on the contract at Tuesday’s scheduled meeting.

“PAT educators have ratified a historic contract that will bring improvements to Portland schools and added resources for students,” said PAT President Angela Bonilla.

The PAT contract includes improvements for students and schools on core issues including:

Improved class size and caseload language, and shared decision-making committees involving educators and parents;

Improved class-size and caseload thresholds that include workload relief to additional classifications of educators like social workers and SLPs;

Increased access to mental health support teams for students throughout the district;

Stronger protections for students and educators from environmental hazards like extreme temperatures and mold;

13.75% COLA over three years: 6.25%, 4.5%, and 3%, that largest 3-year COLA ever received in the history of PAT;

A guarantee of 410 minutes of protected planning time for educators at every grade level.

“Educators, working with parents and community, have made their voices heard about the needs in our schools during our strike,” Bonilla said. “Including more mental health staff, clean and safe buildings, more of a voice in decision making and financial and workload relief for educators. Educators have overwhelmingly voted in support of our contract that will bring those improvements to our students and schools.”

