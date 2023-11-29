Police: Man found with bloody hands after damaging businesses, homes in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man is accused of vandalizing and breaking into multiple businesses and homes in Newport on Tuesday.

The investigation began when officers were called out to the 300 block of Northwest Coast Street on the report of a man breaking items and acting erratic. Police say officers arrived to the scene and found broken windows, broken flower pots, broken street signs, and other items broken or tampered with at businesses and homes in the area.

SEE ALSO: 19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill

After speaking to witnesses, officers searched the area and located the suspect, identified as Zachary Arrow Smith, of Newport. According to police, Smith’s hands were bloody and he was not wearing any shoes when found.

Officers continued to canvass the area and found more businesses and homes that were damaged and/or broken into. Police say officers also saw blood drops and smudges throughout the area.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, nine counts of second-degree criminal mischief, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, and disorderly conduct.

SEE ALSO: Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River

Police say due to the high number of vacation homes in the area, officers are continuing to search for property owners and more victims.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.