Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland Jewish community holds solidarity gathering for released hostages

A temporary truce in the middle east has led to the release of hostages being held by Hamas. Despite that progress, many more are still yet to be freed.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A temporary truce in the middle east has led to the release of hostages being held by Hamas. Despite that progress, many more are still yet to be freed.

Tuesday, members of the Jewish community in Portland gathered as an even was held to show solidarity and pray for the safe release of all those being held hostage.

“It’s long,” Marc Blattner, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, said. “It’s long and tiresome. Every day the news changes.”

See Also: Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified

Blattner described the feeling over the past several days as an “emotional rollercoaster,” watching as more hostages are released by Hamas.

“You wait for them,” he explained, “and they painstakingly cross the border. They get into Israeli hands and you don’t know what kind of condition they’re in.”

In Portland, Blattner said everyone in his community is feeling the hardship.

“Everybody’s been impacted,” he said. Everybody’s been impacted.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington
police vehicle
Officers, man involved in deadly Salem shooting identified

Latest News

A temporary truce in the middle east has led to the release of hostages being held by Hamas....
Portland Jewish community holds solidarity gathering for released hostages
Board approves PAT contract
PPS board unanimously votes to approve contract agreement with PAT
At it’s Tuesday meeting, the Portland Public Schools board all voted yes to ratify a contract...
PPS board unanimously votes to approve contract agreement with PAT
Oregon State Beavers
Beavers announce new head coach Trent Bray