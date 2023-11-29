Portland Jewish community holds solidarity gathering for released hostages

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A temporary truce in the middle east has led to the release of hostages being held by Hamas. Despite that progress, many more are still yet to be freed.

Tuesday, members of the Jewish community in Portland gathered as an even was held to show solidarity and pray for the safe release of all those being held hostage.

“It’s long,” Marc Blattner, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, said. “It’s long and tiresome. Every day the news changes.”

See Also: Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified

Blattner described the feeling over the past several days as an “emotional rollercoaster,” watching as more hostages are released by Hamas.

“You wait for them,” he explained, “and they painstakingly cross the border. They get into Israeli hands and you don’t know what kind of condition they’re in.”

In Portland, Blattner said everyone in his community is feeling the hardship.

“Everybody’s been impacted,” he said. Everybody’s been impacted.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.