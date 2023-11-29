Around the House NW
Portland man found dead on porch after shooting identified by police

James David Mack
James David Mack(Family photo via Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Centennial neighborhood Saturday.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Southeast 154th near Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the home and found a man dead on the front porch.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 51-year-old James David Mack, of Portland. A medical examiner determined that he died of homicide by gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested, and police did not say if they have any suspects, nor did they release any details about what lead up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768, or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and reference case number 23-306127.

