Portland police address an alarming number of traffic deaths

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After an uptick in recent deadly crashes in Portland, police are asking the community to slow down, drive sober, and reduce any distractions.

As of Tuesday, 66 people have died on the city’s road this year, two deaths shy of the 2022 30-year high of 68. Out of those 66 deaths, nearly one-third were pedestrians, one was a cyclist, and the rest involved drivers or their passengers.

Sergeant Ty Engstrom is on Portland Police’s Traffic Division. He said speed, reckless and distracted driving, and driving under the influence are all major factors that lead to these deadly crashes.

“This next spring will be 20 years since I’ve been a police officer in Portland and the amount of aggressive driving out there on the roadways is perhaps higher than I’ve ever seen,” Engstrom said.

He said it’s unclear what’s causing more people to ignore the rules of the road. But his recently re-established traffic division is cracking down on those who choose to break the law behind the wheel.

“DUI arrests, the number of citations and warnings as well as arrests for other dangerous driving like reckless driving, all those numbers have gone up quite a bit in each of the months we brought the traffic division back,” Engstrom said.

Other city bureaus are investing in safety too. Lisa Tran has worked for Jam! on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard for seven years. This road is considered one of the city’s high-crash corridors.

She said PBOT installed a cement median with a protected crosswalk in front of her business, improving safety.

“It definitely prompts people to slow down and start looking out for pedestrians in crosswalks because that is definitely what’s important,” Tran said.

Tran also said there improvements still need to be made across the city. On the road, she sees a lot of speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving. She said the driving culture has changed over the time she’s lived in the city.

“Speeding definitely, a little bit more aggressive driving. When I first moved to Portland it was more like ‘no you go, no you go, no you go’ kind of thing,” Tran said. “But now more people are locking in.”

