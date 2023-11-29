PPS board unanimously votes to approve contract agreement with PAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At it’s Tuesday meeting, the Portland Public Schools board all voted yes to ratify a contract with PAT, ending the teachers strike. It comes just hours after the Portland Association of Teachers announced over 90% of it’s members voted to ratify the contract.

Students we spoke to were happy to see the contract approved on both sides.

“I think it’s great,” Liz Loveless, a senior at Ida B Wells said. “I think the contract, while parts of it were disappointing, I think it’s a great step in the right direction.”

At the meeting, the main discussion was around the makeup days. To compensate for the 11 lost instructional days, the district announced makeup days would be on December 18, December 19, December 20, December 21, December 22, January 26, February 19, April 8, June 12, June 13, and June 14.

“The good news is we have dates for every missed day,” said Sharon Reese, PPS Chief of Human Resources. “The challenge is that the strike lasted so long there are only bad and worse options for staff, students, and families.”

Reese says they prioritized full school days over adding 15 minutes to each day.

“It’s not workable,” said Reese. “It would not have made up for the lost time, which is currently over 3,600 minutes and would have caused significant and maybe even unresolvable scheduling issues.”

Reese added they prioritized frontloading makeup days in the first semester over the second semester and overextending the school year.

“This current semester is also our seniors’ 7th semester,” Reese said. “7th semester grades and course completion is tied heavily to college admissions. Seniors also need time before April to prepare for May AP and IB tests to earn them college credits as well as being on track for high school graduation credit completion.”

Ahead of the vote, the board heard public comments. A parent of PPS students and a PPS student spoke.

“We as students are glad to be back in school,” said Jorge Sanchez Bautista, a student leader and junior at McDaniel High School. “We would like to thank the school district and the teachers union for coming to an agreement. I am here today representing and speaking on behalf of thousands of students who have a message for the school board.”

Following the announcement that PAT and PPS had reached an agreement on Sunday night, Sanchez Bautista says he created a survey for students their thoughts on the decided makeup days and what they would have preferred.

“Students never voted for the strike to happen,” said Sanchez Bautista. “We were never brought into bargaining to talk for themselves or were brought into the conversation on how to make up for lost time.”

Sanchez Bautista says over 5,000 students have responded to the survey.

“Almost one thousand left comments which I have read to better understand my fellow peers,” said Sanchez Bautista. “The top option that the students want to see is adding time to the day by 15 to 30 minutes, having an extra week in June, and using 1-2 days of winter break instead of 5. Having school on MLK Day was also voted on, with over 1,000 students saying yes and having it be a day where we learn about and honor Dr. King.”

While the board had disagreements with how the district should makeup the lost school days, they directed the district to look into potentially changing the makeup days that were decided upon in the agreement.

Following the meeting, Sanchez Bautista spoke to board members about potentially receiving student input when it came to possibility changing the makeup days.

“They said they do want to advocate for that, they do want that,” said Sanchez Bautista. “They just first have to check with staff to see if that’s allowed. If it possible, I would like to bring students who were involved in the Pat, the student council, and talk about it. I’m proud and thankful of all the students who did the survey. Our voices were heard at the board meeting. It’s a big step that they are potentially reconsidering their decision.”

