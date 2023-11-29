Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a “Pineapple Express” as December arrives

I think we all agree the last six days have been just glorious weather-wise. Bright sunshine from sunrise to sunset, cool mornings, comfortable afternoons, and no rain! Tomorrow will also be dry, but more clouds show up. Enjoy the last dry day for awhile; we’re headed into a very different weather pattern beginning Thursday. MILD/WARM, WET, & WINDY AT TIMES will be the story for the first week of December.

KEY POINTS

Light rain arrives Thursday, then more typical rainy/windy weather Friday. Then back to off/on showery weather Saturday

Precipitation Thursday will likely fall as snow east of Bonneville Dam in the Gorge. Expect little or no accumulation at river level but a couple inches could accumulate up around 1,000′ out there for the first time this season. I doubt pavement on I-84 will turn snowy...just not that much precipitation and barely cold enough this time around.

Light snow begins falling in the Cascades Thursday, then ramps up into Friday. Most models are generating a very heavy snowfall Friday evening into Saturday morning. For this reason, we’re calling that period a possible FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Cascades for heavy snow and blowing/drifting too . A Winter Storm Watch is up during this time of course. Pay very close attention if you plan to travel through the Cascades Friday night .

Finally, a “Pineapple Express will be aimed at Cascadia Sunday through at least Tuesday. Think of it as a “subtropical firehose of moisture” that soaks various parts of southern British Columbia down to southwest Oregon at different times during that period. This will be a warm and wet period with only rain falling even in the high Cascades. At this point it doesn’t appear any one part of the region gets enough rain for widespread flooding, but we’ll be watching closely! By the way, a Pineapple Express is the same as an atmospheric river, but the warm version. We started using the term atmospheric river in the past 20 years or so as understanding has progressed.

Gusty southerly wind is likely at the coastline and western valleys, mainly Friday and Sunday. At this point we don’t see a windstorm, just typical gusty south wind.

DETAILS

First, some light snow in the central/eastern Gorge Thursday. The low level airmass in the Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington has cooled underneath a warm upper-level ridge. This “cold pool” has turned colder the last two days and isn’t going anywhere until a westerly wind arrives Friday. Today Hood River and The Dalles only made it to the mid 30s. When (very light) precipitation arrives midday/pm Thursday, this tells me it’ll be in the form of snow. In fact the WRF-GFS forecast sounding for 1pm Thursday is a snow sounding; anything to the left of the yellow line is below freezing. Only along the river will it be around 34-36 when the snow arrives

Higher up in the White Salmon, Hood River, and Wind River valleys I could see up to 2″ falling by Thursday night. But moisture is limited; for that reason I think it’s unlikely I-84 turns icy and snowy.

Next, Cascade snowfall. A weak Thursday system brings a few inches in the mountains, then maybe a bit more Friday. But it appears an unusually strong westerly wind up around ridge level really squeezes out the moisture Friday evening through Saturday morning. Check out wind around 5,000′ Friday evening. Westerly 50-70 mph. This setup is very efficient at maximizing snowfall in the mountains

Check out total precipitation forecast now through Saturday morning. That’s a serious “orographic effect” with 3-4 times more precipitation in the mountains than in the lowlands. Less than an inch for Portland but 3-4″ around Mt. Hood

850mb temps are right around zero Thursday through Saturday, so expect a 3,000′-4,500′ snow level during this event. A wet snow at/below passes. How much snow through early Saturday? Our GRAF model doesn’t go out that far, but the Euro and WRF-GFS look about like this...at least 15-30″. Notice the Blue and Wallowa mountains get nailed over in northeast Oregon too!

The combo of heavy snow plus strong wind Friday night tells me this may be a major winter storm in the mountains.

A better breakdown of driving conditions in the Cascades...Friday night sure looks like the worst of the event

In theory this may get some ski resorts at least partially open Saturday, but what follows early next week is a problem...a Pineapple Express. Whatever falls in the mountains Sunday through Tuesday will be in the form of rain. We’re just not sure yet exactly where that “firehose” will be aimed each day. Mt. Hood COULD get lucky if most rain shifts north, leaving our local ski areas drier, but still warm. Not as much snow melts in that case. Regardless, warm and humid air is a real snow-eater. More so than warm and sunny/dry weather.

Finally, rain and warmth in the lowlands will be the story during that period. It appears we will likely be right under the solid rain on Sunday here in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. But models disagree this far out in time whether the heavy rain shifts briefly south, then north, or lingers over us Monday/Tuesday. We don’t know yet. But we do know temperatures will be running between 50-60 degrees during this time; in December anything over 50 is warm! Check out 3-day rain totals from the GFS ensembles Saturday evening through Tuesday evening. 3″ or so in the I-5 corridor

The ECMWF ensemble system was upgraded to a higher horizontal resolution last spring which handles terrain much better. You can see more detail here, but the same general idea, maybe 2-3″ during those three days.

For this reason, I don’t see a setup yet for significant flooding or damaging wind in the western valleys this weekend through early next week. BUT, if the atmospheric river sits over one location for two days instead of moving north and south? That would produce flooding. We will be watching closely!

