Vancouver 77-year-old medically fragile man missing

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 77-year-old man went missing from his care home on Tuesday morning.

Gary Van Dyne left his home at 5:45 a.m., wearing a light brown coat, sweatpants, light-colored shoes and was walking with a cane. He went to a doctors appointment at 8 a.m. on 2101 northeast 139th street in Vancouver.

Van Dyne has a large scrape on the right side of his face from a recent fall, and is diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and dementia.

If located contact the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) using 3-1-1 or if outside of Clark County, (360) 696-4461.

