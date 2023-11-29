Vancouver 77-year-old medically fragile man missing

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 77-year-old man went missing from his care home on Tuesday morning.

Gary Van Dyne left his home at 5:45 a.m., wearing a light brown coat, sweatpants, light-colored shoes and was walking with a cane. He went to a doctors appointment at 8 a.m. on 2101 northeast 139th street in Vancouver.

Van Dyne has a large scrape on the right side of his face from a recent fall, and is diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and dementia.

If located contact the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) using 3-1-1 or if outside of Clark County, (360) 696-4461.

