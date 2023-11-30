Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds

57% who impulse bought on social media have regretted at least one purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 40% of social media users have made an impulse buy of a product they saw on a social media platform in the past year, a new survey by Bankrate found.

The average impulse buyer spent about $754 dollars in total on these influenced purchases.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said some groups are even higher, with Milennials spending around $1,000 on average.

“Influencers are definitely part of it. And it’s so easy. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, they have ecommerce built right into the platform in some cases, where you can just click and buy,” Rossman said. “Sometimes though it is our friends and family pressuring us without even knowing it.”

More than half of social media users said they believe people sometimes post things to appear more successful, which can tempt followers to spend more than they can afford.

Rossman said there are ways to fight back and stop the urge to buy.

“I like the idea of instituting a waiting period. Sleep on it, maybe have a 24-hour rule,” Rossman advised. “Come back to it with fresh eyes the next day. You may find you didn’t need or want that in the first place.”

He also said to unlink payment information from retail websites since one click purchases are just too easy.

That simple act of having to find a credit card and type in the number might give consumers time to rethink their purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
Deputies on scene of death investigation
19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill
James David Mack
Portland man found dead on porch after shooting identified by police
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Democrats authorize subpoenas in the Supreme Court ethics probe as Republicans stage walkout
FILE - Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had...
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends Thursday
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken urges Israel to comply with international law and spare civilians in war against Hamas
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
An Ohio barber is changing the lives of kids with special needs by offering them free haircuts.
Barber changing lives of kids with special needs by offering free haircuts in quiet setting