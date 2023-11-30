Around the House NW
Beaverton drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison

Fentanyl generic
Fentanyl generic(Gray)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A drug trafficker with a long history of charges was sentenced Wednesday to over a decade in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Authorities say Roderick Larkins, 54, supplied fentanyl to Portland area drug dealers and had large amounts of drugs and firearms in his Beaverton apartment.

Following a May 2021 raid of Larkins’ apartment, authorities seized more than two pounds each of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine; smaller quantities of heroin, cocaine, and cocaine hydrochloride; a semiautomatic pistol, and two short-barreled assault rifles.

During Larkins’ arrest, law enforcement found thousands of dollars stuffed into his pants pockets, according to the D.A.’s Office.

On Aug. 31, Larkins pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison.

