Central Catholic football player celebrates memorable senior year

Championships are forever and memories last a lifetime for one senior at Central Catholic.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - State champions in Oregon for a third time in four seasons, the Central Catholic Rams football team completed a perfect record last Friday in the OSAA 6A title game.

“I am so very proud of all that they had to endure and overcome in order to get to this point,” said head coach Steve Pyne.

Coach Pyne watched his group of young men capture a fifth state title in his 21st season in charge of the Rams.

“That’s what we really try to hone in, can you be the best version of yourself on any given day?” Pyne said.

Championships are forever and memories last a lifetime.

“I think it just speaks volumes of Danny’s value to our team,” said Pyne.

Daniel Zavage’s snapshot of life will always be center frame.

“It was my first and last championship,” Zavage said.

Daniel Zavage holding OSAA trophy
Daniel Zavage holding OSAA trophy(KPTV)

Zavage is No. 15 holding up the big blue OSAA trophy in the teams’ postgame celebration photoshoot.

“It was really significant because it actually gave me the school pride to have the trophy,” he said.

Zavage is a two-sport athlete who also competes in track and field alongside his younger brother, Richie.

“The athletic program is a huge part of what I do here but it’s mostly academics that I do,” Zavage said.

Zavage’s nose in the books to get to college after graduation as the oldest of six Zavage kids from Warren. What’s his best subject?

“Oh gosh, probably Yearbook. I basically take pictures, write a few stories here and there to create the yearbook,” he said.

There better be a full-page spread devoted to the 17-year-old’s big moment of scoring a touchdown way back in Week One against Bellevue. Zavage described the moment as a “blessing.”

Daniel Zavage's touchdown against Bellevue
Daniel Zavage's touchdown against Bellevue(KPTV)

Embracing a role and doing something with it, it’s the Ram way.

“I knew when the opportunity did present itself, he would be ready. He’s always chomping at the bit to get out there to make a play and contribute,” said Raphiel Lambert, Central Catholic running backs coach.” I think that’s a testament to the culture and the expectations and the standards that are being created here. Everyone is going to get treated the same, regardless of what they do in between the lines.”

Zavage is a living legend of the Rams’ program of inclusion.

“To have those students who have developmental delays or special needs, to be integrated into our classroom and into our hallways at a Catholic school is a very unique thing, there’s not many across the country, it’s just enriched the lives of everybody involved,” Pyne said.

“It’s a wonderful time being a Ram. I love this school so much. Go Rams!” Zavage said.

Three of Zavage’s uncles on his mother’s side all played at Central Catholic for Coach Pyne, but none of them have a championship ring to show for it. Zavage can brag about that with family this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

