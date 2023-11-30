Christmas tree prices around the metro area vary this holiday season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it’s that time of year when families flock to get their Christmas trees.

It’s an annual tradition for the Arn brothers to cut their own Christmas tree from a local farm. This year, they went to Lone Owl Farm off Scholls Ferry Road, which offers U-cut and precut trees.

“If you live in Oregon, you should cut your own tree. It’s the right place to do it. We look for places with nice trees, we like nobles or grand firs, and this is close, and they have beautiful trees and it’s a nice day!” Rocky Arn said.

Budgets may be tight for families this year due to inflation which is why manager Dee Werfelman said they’ve kept almost all their prices the same last year, ranging between $50-$90. She helps run Lone Owl Farm but has her own Christmas tree farm up the road, providing the precut trees at Lone Owl.

“The u-cuts are one price per species, the precuts are per size,” she said. “What’s Christmas without a real tree? Leave the plastic in the house, in the garage, in the basement, in the attic.”

Some other farms, like Logan Family Tree Farm in Beaverton, said several factors like increasing labor and fuel costs have been a struggle to keep up with, which is why they’ve had to raise their prices this year. Not to mention, the recent effects climate change have had on tree survival. (https://www.loganfamilytreefarm.com/)

The American Christmas Tree Farm in Brush Prairie, Washington, says inflation has hit their operations too, but they’ve decided to keep their prices the same this year to prioritize affordability for their customers. Petr Serbinovich says they’re keeping their prices between $69 and $99. (https://americanctf.com/)

Customers like Arn have accepted higher prices are just a part of doing business.

“Price matters but you know, they’re all expensive now so price is down the line a bit,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.