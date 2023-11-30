Around the House NW
City Council approves body camera contract for Portland Police Bureau

The Portland Police Bureau is another step closer to issuing body cameras to all of its officers after City Council approved a contract for the new equipment.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, City Council voted to approve a $2.6 million contract with Axon Enterprises, a top provider of body-worn cameras to law enforcement agencies across the country.

As of now, Portland is the largest police department in the country without a body camera program.

Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez says the contract has been a long time coming.

“This is an important step forward for the city of Portland. It is long overdue,” Commissioner Gonzalez said. “It is imperative in addressing police accountability. It is imperative in mitigating our risk of sometimes unfounded claims made against Portland police and it’s an essential step.”

The contract would allow the city to purchase body cameras for all of its officers, along with the tech to store all the footage from them.

The City Council’s vote follows a two-month pilot program with Axon, which gave 150 officers in the Central Precinct body-worn cameras. With the contracts approval, about 650 more officers will be equipped with cameras within the next year.

Body cameras for officers in Portland garnered a lot of controversy in the past.

The police union wanted officers to be able to view footage before reporting an incident where force was used. The city wanted a report submitted prior to the video being seen by officers.

Eventually, the two agreed on officers being able to review the footage after reporting to their supervisor and being interviewed by an internal affairs investigator, who also cannot see the footage prior to being interviewed. For cases involving death, officers cannot view the footage right away.

The police also requires all officers to have their cameras on when they are dispatched to a call.

The city estimates all officers will have body cameras no later than next fall.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

