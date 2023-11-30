Gresham man dies at hospital 1 week after stabbing; suspect charged with murder

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man seriously injured in a stabbing last week has died, according to the Gresham Police Department.

The stabbing happened on Nov. 22, just before 3:45 p.m., near Northeast Hogan Road and Northeast 19th Street. Officers found 33-year-old Justin Corniel-Tapec, of Gresham, injured at the scene.

Corniel-Tapec was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital where he remained in critical condition. Police say he died on Wednesday.

Detectives arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Luke Gentry, on Nov. 25.

Gentry was originally booked into jail for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say a grand jury has since indicted Gentry for second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.