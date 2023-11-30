Heavy snow heading to Cascades, plenty of valley rain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a change Thursday! It was cool and rainy as the first weather system in a series of very wet storms moves into the region over the next week. We are transitioning from the dry and cool weather pattern of the past week into a warm and wet regime. The transition will be messy in the Columbia River Gorge later tonight due to lingering cold air. It will also bring feet of snow to the Cascades tomorrow through midday Saturday. Here in the lowlands we’ll see wave after wave of rain coming inland with heaviest rain likely Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain totals could reach 3″ from now through Sunday night when most rain heads north of us for a day.

For Thursday night, a second weather system arrives later, renewing the rainfall and turning the wind southerly. That warms us up by sunrise. In the central/eastern Columbia River Gorge we expect 1-5″ snow overnight through about 10 a.m. tomorrow. I-84 will get slushy/wet snow on it at times, but temperatures remain at or slightly above freezing at river level; the heavier snow will be higher up. The Cascades pick up 6-10″ new snow by sunrise Friday.

Additional weather systems turn much warmer later Saturday through the middle of next week; whatever falls in the Cascades from Saturday evening through Wednesday will be in the form of rain.

An active weather pattern is here, so stay tuned to the forecast! At this point, we see lots of rain but it is spread out over many days. River flooding is unlikely, but if the “atmospheric river” sits over one spot too long (not forecast to do so), flooding could easily happen. We’re watching Sunday morning closely as that is when the heaviest rainfall is expected.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.