Hospital service, tech workers in SW Washington, Oregon reach agreement with PeaceHealth

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The union representing more than 1,700 hospital service and tech workers at PeaceHealth locations in southwest Washington and Oregon announced Thursday that they have reached a tentative agreement with PeaceHealth management.

This agreement follows nearly a year of negotiations and a five-day strike in October.

RELATED: Service, tech workers strike at Vancouver hospital PeaceHealth

The workers, who are members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, include lab technicians at PeaceHealth St. John, technicians at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart, and technicians and maintenance workers at PeaceHealth Southwest.

SEE ALSO: Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested

According to OFNHP, the workers were bargaining for higher wages and more of a voice at their workplaces.

“This agreement secures the largest raises for these workers in history,” said Jonathon Baker, OFNHP president. “We could not have won this historic agreement without the amazing dedication and passionate work of all of our members and our community supporters.”

Included in the agreement is a minimum 20% raise for every worker at Southwest and St. John over four years, with some getting as much as a 55% raise. At Sacred Heart, some workers will see a 37% raise over three years, with most getting 20%.

The union said workers had also gained disciplinary protections and a committee to work on the issue of systemic short staffing. The agreement will also nullify all Unfair Labor Practice claims that management and the union filed against each other.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Wheeler urges employers to bring workers back to downtown Portland

A spokesperson speaking for the Washington state PeaceHealth locations in Vancouver and Longview said they are proud of the work done by their negotiating teams.

“Together with the union, we worked hard to reach three separate agreements that our caregivers can be proud of and support, and we look forward to the outcome of the vote,” the spokesperson said.

FOX 12 also contacted PeaceHealth Sacred Heart near Eugene for comment and will update this story with the response.

Workers will be voting to ratify the agreement over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.