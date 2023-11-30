Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Salem man was arrested after a day-long standoff at a Salem home following a domestic disturbance report early Wednesday morning, according to Keizer and Salem police.

According to the Keizer Police Department, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to a home in north Keizer after the report of a domestic disturbance. Allegedly, a man went to his girlfriend’s home where the couple got into an argument. During the fight, the man allegedly strangled and then assaulted the woman, then left before police arrived.

The man returned to his Salem home near Pine Street Northeast and Cherry Avenue Northeast, where law enforcement tried to contact him. The man did not cooperate with police, and so tactical units were dispatched to the scene.

Police determined there were four children and a 42-year-old woman in the house with the man. The children’s ages ranged from 9 years to 17 years.

Gilbert Tello lives down the street from the house on Cherry Avenue.

“Early in the morning when I woke up, I was checking my car and getting my tools and getting everything ready,” Tello said. “I heard the cops screaming and telling the person to come out peacefully.”

Tello said police had surrounded and blocked off the street.

“It’s unbelievable because nothing like this has happened in this neighborhood. Hopefully no one gets hurt,” Tello said, speaking with FOX 12 while the standoff was still ongoing.

A FOX 12 crew at the scene also heard officers speaking over a loudspeaker telling the man to come out of the house with his hands up. They saw police using a flying drone and a robot.

According to police, they were eventually able to “secure all parties” and the man, identified as Steve Miguel Martinez, was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m.

Police said they were also investigating if the 42-year-old woman was involved with the incident in any way.

Martinez is facing charges that include strangulation, fourth-degree felony domestic assault, second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Cherry Avenue Northeast was closed between Locust Street and Pine Street for most of the day Wednesday.

