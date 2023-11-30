Man arrested for string of robberies in Portland, police say there may be more

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing charges after a string of robberies at convenience stores in Portland.

Police arrested the 24-year-old suspect, Kimarje Trent-Grant, as they say he was in the process of trying to rob a store. It happened less than an hour after investigators said he held up another business, just down the road.

Police are asking for the community’s help, as they believe he may be involved in more crimes.

A man who is going by “C,” because he didn’t wish to be identified, said he works at a convenience store and knows one of the clerks who was recently robbed at a Plaid Pantry off North Greeley Avenue and Rosa Park Way.

“When we’re starting our shifts,” he explained, “we’re praying that nothing happens that day. It’s bad enough that we’re praying that nothing happens. The thefts are nonstop. They’re every day. They’re continuous. They’re ongoing and they’re not stopping anytime soon.”

Surveillance photos captured who police believe to be Trent-Grant behind convenience store counters and holding up stores. C said that usually happens after 10 p.m., when it’s likely only person is on-shift.

“We’re basically behind enemy lines now,” he said.

Trent-Grant is charged in connection with at least two robberies, but police believe he may be involved in more.

At the Plaid Pantry that was robbed, C claimed the suspects image was posted up on the wall inside before it was torn down by the suspect.

“The guy that got caught ripped his mugshot picture down,” he said the clerk who was working at the time shared with him, “stole 40 bucks, a pack of cigarettes and ran out of the store.”

C said that’s just one of many incidents. He called the current rate at which people are stealing from convenience stores “an epidemic.”

Without security, he said there’s nothing they can do but fear for their lives

“They can come in and do whatever they want,” he said, “and they run to the corner to their car and take off.”

Police said after Trent Grant robbed the Plaid Pantry, an officer staked out a 7/11, thinking he may show up and try to rob it.

Investigators said that’s exactly what happened less than an hour later before that officer called for backup and Trent Grant was arrested.

“Thank God,” C said. He said it’s reassuring one person suspected of robbery is off the street, but explained the usual story is suspects being long gone before police have time to respond.

“The perps are long gone by that point,” he said. “They’re in the wind. They’re at home drinking whatever snacks they stole and drinking whatever beer they stole.”

PPB:

Trent-Grant is a Black male, 6 feet tall, 178 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. He usually wears a goatee, but in many robberies wore a mask over his face. If anyone as information about crimes connected to Kirmarje Trent-Grant, please e-mail Detective Matt Brown at Matthew.Brown@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-298803.

