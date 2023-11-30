Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call

Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call(KPTV)
By Chandler Watkins and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man has barricaded himself inside a Salem home after a domestic disturbance report early Wednesday morning, according to Keizer and Salem police.

A spokesperson from the Keizer Police Department said the incident started shortly after 6:30 a.m. near Pine Street Northeast and Cherry Avenue Northeast.

Tactical officers responded to the home after a man refused to leave. According to Salem police, the incident is connected to a Keizer PD investigation, who then requested help from Salem.

A FOX 12 crew at the scene Wednesday evening heard officers speaking over a loudspeaker telling the man to come out of the house with his hands up.

They have also seen a drone flying overhead and a robot being used by police.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the FOX 12 crew also saw law enforcement enter the house.

Cherry Avenue Northeast is closed between Locust Street and Pine Street, with traffic detoured to Locust Street. Hickory Street is closed at Myrtle Avenue Northeast.

This is a developing situation, and this story will be updated as available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Motorcyclist killed in Marquam Bridge crash identified
Wilma Acosta, 28, missing from Portland
Portland police searching for missing, endangered woman

Latest News

Christmas tree prices around the metro area vary this holiday season
Christmas tree prices around the metro area vary this holiday season
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it’s that time of year when families flock to get...
Christmas tree prices around the metro area vary this holiday season
Mt. Hood ski areas prepare for potential opening weekend amid snowy forecast
Mt. Hood ski areas prepare for potential opening weekend amid snowy forecast
The promise of snow is enough to get Mt. Hood ski areas excited, but managers say it’s all up...
Mt. Hood ski areas prepare for potential opening weekend amid snowy forecast