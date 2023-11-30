Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man has barricaded himself inside a Salem home after a domestic disturbance report early Wednesday morning, according to Keizer and Salem police.

A spokesperson from the Keizer Police Department said the incident started shortly after 6:30 a.m. near Pine Street Northeast and Cherry Avenue Northeast.

Tactical officers responded to the home after a man refused to leave. According to Salem police, the incident is connected to a Keizer PD investigation, who then requested help from Salem.

A FOX 12 crew at the scene Wednesday evening heard officers speaking over a loudspeaker telling the man to come out of the house with his hands up.

They have also seen a drone flying overhead and a robot being used by police.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the FOX 12 crew also saw law enforcement enter the house.

Cherry Avenue Northeast is closed between Locust Street and Pine Street, with traffic detoured to Locust Street. Hickory Street is closed at Myrtle Avenue Northeast.

This is a developing situation, and this story will be updated as available.

