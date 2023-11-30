Man steals car, abandons toddler on side of road in NE Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A child has been found safe following a child abduction in northeast Portland early Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 126th Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. following reports of a car stolen with a three-year-old girl inside.

Police say the child was sitting in a car warming up when a suspect described as a young man wearing a beanie jumped in and drove off.

According to PPB, the girl’s father came outside yelling there was a child inside, but the suspect drove away.

Police say a short time later, near Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 113th Avenue, someone spotted a car driving recklessly. Moments later, the little girl was seen walking down the street.

The child has since been reunited with her parents.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for a 2017 dark blue Subaru Outback, Oregon license plate 639JVQ.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or with home security footage, is asked to contact the Detective Division at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

