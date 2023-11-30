Mayor Wheeler urges employers to bring workers back to downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a public letter released Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler urged businesses to bring their employees back to the city’s core for at least 20 hours a week.

Wheeler wrote that the more people are downtown, the faster it will recover.

The city has stepped up its efforts recently to make the downtown area more appealing to foot traffic, by increasing police patrols through the holidays and bringing in pop-up shops and a winter marketplace with an ice-skating rink.

“I again call on all other levels of government, all private sector employers, academic institutions, not-for-profits and community-based organizations to follow the City’s lead of at least 20 hours of in-person work per week by January 1st, 2024, for remote/hybrid staff,” Wheeler wrote.

Read Wheeler’s full letter below:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.