Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Mayor Wheeler urges employers to bring workers back to downtown Portland

File - Downtown Portland
File - Downtown Portland(David Mark / Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a public letter released Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler urged businesses to bring their employees back to the city’s core for at least 20 hours a week.

Wheeler wrote that the more people are downtown, the faster it will recover.

The city has stepped up its efforts recently to make the downtown area more appealing to foot traffic, by increasing police patrols through the holidays and bringing in pop-up shops and a winter marketplace with an ice-skating rink.

“I again call on all other levels of government, all private sector employers, academic institutions, not-for-profits and community-based organizations to follow the City’s lead of at least 20 hours of in-person work per week by January 1st, 2024, for remote/hybrid staff,” Wheeler wrote.

Read Wheeler’s full letter below:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
Deputies on scene of death investigation
19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill
James David Mack
Portland man found dead on porch after shooting identified by police
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside

Latest News

Sauvie Island Bridge
Sauvie Island Bridge renamed to honor Native Americans
Justin Corniel-Tapec
Gresham man dies at hospital 1 week after stabbing; suspect charged with murder
Man steals car, abandons toddler on side of road in NE Portland
Man steals car, abandons toddler on side of road in NE Portland
Troopers with rescued puppies
Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested