Mt. Hood ski areas prepare for potential opening weekend amid snowy forecast

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The promise of snow is enough to get Mt. Hood ski areas excited, but managers say it’s all up to Mother Nature to decide what the weekend will bring.

At Timberline Lodge, the potential for multiple feet of snow is enough for an almost guaranteed opening, as crews are ready to prepare the slopes within 24 hours’ notice of the snowfall. John Burton, the Director of Marketing and Public Affairs, said the rain that’s expected

“If it’s snowing, we’ll open,” said John Burton, the Director of Marketing and Public Affairs. “As the forecast reads, we’re going to be right in that snow/rain mix zone maybe Sunday and Monday, but we’re just going to have to wait and see. And a little bit of rain isn’t necessarily a bad thing, that’s pretty good base-making material.”

He said November 16th is their average opening day each year, but opening this time of year is not highly unusual. Last year, Timberline Lodge opened for the season on November 28th, the day after Thanksgiving. At Mount Hood Meadows, preparations are also rolling ahead, but hitting the slopes this weekend feels a little far-fetched as crews need around two days to prepare.

“I’d give us about a 5% chance of opening on Sunday if I had to do ratings,” said Greg Pack, the President and General Manager. “Realistically, because of the rain that’s coming in after this event. There’s a good turn of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, so next Friday looks like it could probably be it.”

Mt. Hood Skibowl is waiting until Friday to release tubing tickets for the weekend, to see what the weather has in store.

With all the uncertainty, resorts are waiting on the one person who can make the final call.”It’s up to Mother Nature, not to throw the cliche around too much,” Burton said. “But we’re ready to go if this storm delivers.””Everything that we can have ready is ready, it’s just Mother Nature, will she deliver on time?” Pack said.

