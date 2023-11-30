Around the House NW
Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested

Troopers with rescued puppies
Troopers with rescued puppies(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Twenty-five dogs and puppies abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last week, according to Oregon State Police.

On Thanksgiving, troopers responded to the Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls for a report of a suspicious vehicle. OSP says a U-Haul had been abandoned in the parking lot for about two days.

Troopers arrived to the truck stop and could hear barking from the back of the U-Haul. Inside the U-Haul, which had been reported stolen, troopers found seven cages with 15 dogs including several puppies. All of the dogs were alive but had been severely neglected, according to OSP.

Dogs and puppies in crates in stolen U-Haul
Dogs and puppies in crates in stolen U-Haul(Oregon State Police)

Troopers located and arrested two suspects, 50-year-old David Eugene McMillion and 39-year-old Lisa Annette Weeks, both of Klamath Falls. OSP says 10 more dogs were recovered when the suspects were found.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside

McMillion has been charged with animal abandonment, second-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and second-degree animal neglect. Weeks was charged with animal abandonment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and second-degree animal neglect.

All 25 dogs were turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter. OSP says one puppy has tested positive for canine parvo. All dogs will remain at the shelter in quarantined until medically cleared, then they will be available for adoption.

Trooper with rescued puppies
Trooper with rescued puppies(Oregon State Police)

