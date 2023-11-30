Portland approves over $5M for City Hall renovations

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland City Council that is about to triple in size means a multi-million dollar makeover to Portland City Hall. On Wednesday, Portland City Council approved a resolution to fund those renovations to Portland City Hall.

According to the resolution, these renovations to Portland City Hall are estimated to cost about $5.8 million, coming out of the city’s current budget. This includes expansion to city council chambers, city council offices at City Hall, as well as renovations to the offices for the mayor and new city administrator.

The cost for the new council’s district offices spread across the city has yet to be determined, and the resolution states those costs will be factored into the city’s next budget.

The renovations will take about a year, and while everyone on the council voted in support Wednesday, some commissioners are still concerned about the total cost of city government transition.

“I am still very concerned about the total cost of charter reform, the cost of construction in City Hall now sits at almost $5 million, and there’s a lot of potholes that could’ve been filled with that money,” Commissioner Dan Ryan said.

Portland City Council chambers have been offline for construction since Nov. 17, and will not be used again until Jan. 2025 when the new 12-person city council is sworn in.

The resolution says improvements to just the council chambers alone will cost a total $2,045,000 and plans to upgrade and expand city councilmember offices at City Hall will cost more than $2.4 million.

The resolution also says for expanding the offices of the mayor and the new city administrator, the total estimated cost is over $1.3 million.

According to the resolution, council meetings will be held virtually from now until Jan. 12, 2024, and then an interim council chamber will be set up several blocks south of City Hall at the city’s 1900 Building, where the Development Services Center is housed along with the Portland Housing Bureau.

